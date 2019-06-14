State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in InterXion were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INXN. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in InterXion during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterXion stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.20, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.98.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). InterXion had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

