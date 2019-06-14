Starvest (LON:SVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.65

Starvest plc (LON:SVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/starvest-lonsve-hits-new-12-month-low-at-1-65.html.

About Starvest (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.