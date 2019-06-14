Starvest (LON:SVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.65

Starvest plc (LON:SVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
About Starvest (LON:SVE)
Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.