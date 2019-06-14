Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,910 shares of company stock worth $6,578,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

