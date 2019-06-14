St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LON SMP opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Tuesday. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.50 ($5.85). The company has a market cap of $943.96 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total value of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

