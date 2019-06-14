SRB Corp Has $694,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SRB Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

CHRW stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.94. 12,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.18 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

