Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Position Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. Sony had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $2,127.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,040.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.62 to $44.04 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/sony-corp-nysesne-position-cut-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.