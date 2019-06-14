Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

Media coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Walmart’s analysis:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 52 week low of $82.37 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 743,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $73,653,452.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,457,468.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,674,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,639,093 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

