Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Raised by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,831 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies comprises 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $63,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $210,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.11 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

