SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,270,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441,913 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,698,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 433,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,905,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.50. 9,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,595. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $114.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

