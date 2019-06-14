Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives $28.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Nomura decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE SIG opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

