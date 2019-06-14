Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Holdings Decreased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $100,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $62,740.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE SSTK opened at $39.32 on Friday. Shutterstock Inc has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $163.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

