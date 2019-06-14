Shore Capital Lowers Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) to Sell

Shore Capital lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,477 ($19.30) to GBX 1,516 ($19.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,506.50 ($19.69).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,692.50 ($22.12) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,713.50 ($22.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Roland Diggelmann bought 1,540 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,592.80 ($30,828.17).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

