Shivom One Day Volume Reaches $68.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Shivom token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $517,202.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $718.11 or 0.08761846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041944 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001645 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,792,518 tokens. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

