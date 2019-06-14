SG3 Management LLC Invests $64,000 in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $12,809,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181,910 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 622,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 106,262 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. 530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,604. Talos Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.24. Talos Energy had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $178.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

