SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after buying an additional 479,112 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 288,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,805,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 215,975 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Kent Mathy bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RBBN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

