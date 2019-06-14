SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,147,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 103,649 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 40.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.21 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

In related news, VP Peter R. Buchler purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,698.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Tabb purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,131.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 63,285 shares of company stock worth $124,098 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

