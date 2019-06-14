Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $78.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Steginsky Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $494,939. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 price objective (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,361.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,088.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-has-78-47-million-holdings-in-alphabet-inc-nasdaqgoog.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.