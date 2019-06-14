Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBCF. Hovde Group cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.63.

SBCF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $73.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $106,968.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,134.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,320,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,153,000 after buying an additional 324,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,021,000 after buying an additional 313,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 272,351 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $6,997,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 466,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

