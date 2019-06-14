Scopuly (SKY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,003.00

Scopuly (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Scopuly has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $3,003.00 worth of Scopuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scopuly has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Scopuly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00391855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.02513368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00155409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00018199 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Scopuly Token Profile

Scopuly’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Scopuly’s total supply is 9,999,998,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,113,790,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Scopuly is /r/SCOPULY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scopuly’s official website is www.scopuly.com/about . The official message board for Scopuly is medium.com/@scopulyplatform . Scopuly’s official Twitter account is @Scopuly_com

Scopuly Token Trading

Scopuly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scopuly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scopuly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scopuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

