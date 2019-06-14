Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to announce $8.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.02 billion and the highest is $8.24 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $8.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.02 billion to $34.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.42 billion to $40.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,308. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 65.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 100.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

