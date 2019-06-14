Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

SARTF has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sartorius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of -0.05.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Sartorius had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sartorius will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

