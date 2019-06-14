SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €127.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.17 ($135.09).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €114.44 ($133.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.93. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €117.08 ($136.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.