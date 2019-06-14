Salman Dhanani Sells 31,681 Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) insider Salman Dhanani sold 31,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $237,607.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 406,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salman Dhanani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Telenav alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Salman Dhanani sold 100,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $718,000.00.

Shares of Telenav stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,889. The firm has a market cap of $338.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.72. Telenav Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.02 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 303.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 451,683 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,794,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 54.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 208,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 144,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telenav in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Salman Dhanani Sells 31,681 Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/salman-dhanani-sells-31681-shares-of-telenav-inc-nasdaqtnav-stock.html.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.