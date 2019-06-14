Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,257 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ryanair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $66.19 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Societe Generale upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

