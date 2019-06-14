Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) vs. Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Head to Head Comparison

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ruhnn and Youngevity International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Youngevity International $162.45 million 0.93 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

Ruhnn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youngevity International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ruhnn and Youngevity International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Youngevity International has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.69%. Given Youngevity International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youngevity International is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Youngevity International shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Youngevity International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and Youngevity International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A Youngevity International -17.08% -125.30% -32.44%

Summary

Youngevity International beats Ruhnn on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

