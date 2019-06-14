Rubies Achieves Market Cap of $238,862.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Rubies has a market cap of $238,862.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016621 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003966 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

