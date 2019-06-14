RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 256,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 705,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 190,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,193,000 after purchasing an additional 169,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 147,448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,634. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

