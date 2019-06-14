Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 1.07

Headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 1.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RDSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,785 ($36.39) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective (up from GBX 2,950 ($38.55)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,976.54 ($38.89).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.80) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion and a PE ratio of 886.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

