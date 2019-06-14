Roundview Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

