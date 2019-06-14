Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GORO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Gold Resource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

GORO opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

