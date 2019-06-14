Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Roots from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Roots from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.50.

Shares of Roots stock opened at C$3.38 on Thursday. Roots has a one year low of C$2.91 and a one year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 million and a PE ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

