Rocket Internet SE (FRA:RKET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Internet SE (FRA:RKET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.38 ($31.83).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKET shares. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of Rocket Internet stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €24.20 ($28.14). 122,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rocket Internet has a 12-month low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 12-month high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

