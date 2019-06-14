Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.00, for a total value of $3,305,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,358,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock worth $5,112,797 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG opened at $732.29 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $749.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $635.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $648.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

