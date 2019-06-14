Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 276.29 Average PT from Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 278.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 275 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 310 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 249 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

