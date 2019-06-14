Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

FSLY opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

