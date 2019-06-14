Robert Dobrient Buys 1,000 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Robert Dobrient acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,750.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 82,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,660. The stock has a market cap of $780.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

