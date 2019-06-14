Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 967.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

NASDAQ STIM opened at $11.99 on Friday. Neuronetics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 1,385.60% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other news, VP Peter Donato sold 23,053 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $352,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Guthrie sold 3,685 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $53,543.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,333 shares of company stock valued at $786,186 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/rhumbline-advisers-purchases-new-holdings-in-neuronetics-inc-nasdaqstim.html.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.