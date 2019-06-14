Reviewing Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) & First Majestic Silver (OTCMKTS:AG)

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Loncor Resources has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Loncor Resources and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Resources N/A -2.63% -2.52% First Majestic Silver -59.46% -4.63% -3.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loncor Resources and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Resources N/A N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $300.93 million 4.40 -$204.16 million ($0.21) -31.57

Loncor Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Loncor Resources and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 3 3 0 2.50

First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Loncor Resources.

About Loncor Resources

Loncor Resources Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company was formerly known as Nevada Bob's International Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Resources Inc. in November 2008. Loncor Resources Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

