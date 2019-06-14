Reviewing Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) and 3M (OTCMKTS:MMM)

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 3 6 3 0 2.00

3M has a consensus price target of $190.18, indicating a potential upside of 12.63%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Delcath Systems does not pay a dividend. 3M pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has raised its dividend for 60 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -893.18% N/A -296.33% 3M 17.43% 57.42% 15.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and 3M’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $2.71 million 0.67 -$45.11 million N/A N/A 3M $32.77 billion 2.97 $5.35 billion $10.46 16.14

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Delcath Systems on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

