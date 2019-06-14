Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 14th (AO, DCG, JE, KLDO, KOP, KRG, KYOCY, KZMYY, LITE, LNGLY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 14th:

AO World (LON:AO) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Get AO World PLC alerts:

Dairy Crest Group (LON:DCG) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquefied Natural Gas Limited develops and operates small and medium scale liquefied natural gas projects primarily in Australia. It operates primarily in Perth, Australia; Lake Charles, Louisiana and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Liquefied Natural Gas Limited is based in Houston, Texas. “

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Receive News & Ratings for AO World PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.