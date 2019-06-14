Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,123 to GBX 2,178. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Relx traded as high as GBX 1,894.50 ($24.75) and last traded at GBX 1,890.50 ($24.70), with a volume of 714014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,877.50 ($24.53).
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,585 ($20.71) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,806.92 ($23.61).
In other Relx news, insider Henry Udow sold 50,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total value of £894,117.29 ($1,168,322.61).
Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.