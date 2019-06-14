Redrow (LON:RDW) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Redrow to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 669.18 ($8.74).

RDW opened at GBX 558 ($7.29) on Friday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

