Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Shares Up 19.3%

Shares of Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) shot up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03. 30,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 763% from the average session volume of 3,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/rediff-com-india-otcmktsredfy-shares-up-19-3.html.

Rediff.com India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REDFY)

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company operates in two segments, India Online Business and US Publishing Business. Its Websites consist of channels relevant to Indian interests, such as cricket, astrology, matchmaker, and movies; content on various matters, including news and finance; search facilities; a range of community features comprising e-mail, chat, messenger, e-commerce, and broadband wireless content; and mobile value-added services, such as ring tones, picture messages, logos, wallpapers, and other related products to mobile phone users.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.