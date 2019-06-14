ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $50.72 million and approximately $878,949.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Crex24, Bleutrade and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.01788962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00308312 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006731 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008311 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Crex24, C-Patex, Bisq and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

