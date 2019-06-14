Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,882 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,204% compared to the average daily volume of 119 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

RRGB stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $330.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 2,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 203,336 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $5,280,635.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 206,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,136. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

