Record Plc (LON:REC) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.84 Per Share

Record Plc (LON:REC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of REC opened at GBX 35.31 ($0.46) on Friday. Record has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The firm has a market cap of $69.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.39.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

