Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,450 ($97.35) to GBX 7,550 ($98.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,154.12 ($93.48).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,466.49 ($84.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74).

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, for a total transaction of £68,595 ($89,631.52). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

