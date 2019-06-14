Raymond James Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $68.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

STT opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

