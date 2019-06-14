Raymond James Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $68.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.
STT opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
