Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 667.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $28.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1217 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

