Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stake Lowered by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,654,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,632,000 after acquiring an additional 533,163 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 7,162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,814,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 121,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,280,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,560,000 after buying an additional 975,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 244,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $3,059,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory B. Maffei bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,144,568 shares of company stock worth $14,292,546 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 90,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

